Escape Rooms - Lead

Sep 1, 2023 - Sep 2, 2023

Can you prove that you are the owner of the gold mine that you inherited from your great grandmother? Can you escape the deep dark sea? Two very fun escape rooms will be ready for gold miners and treasure hunters on Labor Day weekend September 1 & 2, 2023. The event is sponsored by the Black Hills Mining Museum and the Handley Center in Lead, and is a fundraiser for both entities capital campaigns. Each tour is one hour long, and is guaranteed to be an exciting adventure. The rooms will be set up at the Handley Center, 845 Miners Ave, Lead, SD on Friday, September 1 from 3-8 and Saturday, September 2 from 1-8. Scan the code on the poster to register. For more information, please contact Gordon Phillips at 605-584-1605 or Darla Auld at darla.auld@handleycenter.com.

Fee: $25