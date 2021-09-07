ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - Sioux Falls
Sep 7, 2021 7:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Welcome to Margaritaville, where people come to get away from it all—and stay to find something they never expected. With a book by Emmy Award® Winner Greg Garcia (“My Name is Earl,” “Raising Hope”) and Emmy Award® Nominee Mike O’Malley (“Survivors Remorse,” “Shameless”) ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE is the musical comedy featuring both original songs and your most-loved Jimmy Buffett classics, including “Fins,” “Volcano,” “Cheeseburger in Paradise” and many more.
Fee: $Call the Box Office at 605-367-6000 for pricing.
|Location:
|Washington Pavilion, Mary W. Sommervold Hall
|Map:
|301 S. Main Ave., Sioux Falls, SD 57104
|Phone:
|605-367-6000
|Email:
|info@washingtonpavilion.org
All Dates:
Sep 7, 2021 7:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Sep 8, 2021 7:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Sep 9, 2021 7:30 pm - 10:00 pm
