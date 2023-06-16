Estelline Rodeo Days
Jun 16, 2023 - Jun 17, 2023
Mutton busting, rodeo, western entertainment, parade, vendors and dances.
Get your advanced tickets at Ward's Store (Estelline), C-Store (Estelline) and Reliabank. Save on tickets and purchase before noon the Friday of the Rodeo!!
Admission for rodeo:
Adults: $15
Kids 5-12: $5
4 & Under: Free
Rodeo 6:00 PM
|Location:
|Rodeo Grounds
|Map:
|Highway 28 and 5th St S Estelline, SD 57234
|Phone:
|605-690-2241
|Email:
|estellinerodeo@gmail.com
|Website:
|http://www.estellinerodeo.com/
All Dates:
