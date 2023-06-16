Share |

Estelline Rodeo Days

Jun 16, 2023 - Jun 17, 2023

Mutton busting, rodeo, western entertainment, parade, vendors and dances.

Get your advanced tickets at Ward's Store (Estelline), C-Store (Estelline) and Reliabank.   Save on tickets and purchase before noon the Friday of the Rodeo!!  

 

Admission for rodeo:

Adults: $15

Kids 5-12: $5

4 & Under: Free

Mutton Bustin' 5:30 PM
Rodeo  6:00 PM 
 

Location:   Rodeo Grounds
Map:   Highway 28 and 5th St S Estelline, SD 57234
Phone:   605-690-2241
Email:   estellinerodeo@gmail.com
Website:   http://www.estellinerodeo.com/

All Dates:
Jun 16, 2023 - Jun 17, 2023

Rodeo Grounds
Rodeo Grounds 57234 Highway 28 and 5th St S Estelline, SD 57234

