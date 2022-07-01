Eurekafest 2022

Jul 1, 2022 7:00 pm

This is a free, family-friendly annual event, to celebrate all of the fun things that make Eureka, SD a great place to live. Parade, family games, food, and live music!

The fun begins Friday with the variety show at 7pm and concert at 9pm. Saturday on Main visit vendors, quilts, bingo and more. The parade begins at 10am and the car show to follow after the parade.

Saturday evening, July 2 will feature the Bellamy Brothers concert. Bring the whole family!