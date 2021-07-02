Eurekafest - Eureka
Jul 2, 2021 - Jul 4, 2021
Food vendors, talent show, street dance, boat parade and variety show.
|Map:
|Eureka, SD 57029
|Phone:
|605-230-1777
|Email:
|eurekafestcelebration@gmail.com
|Website:
|http://www.facebook.com/eurekafest2020/?ref=page_internal
All Dates:
