Eurekafest - Eureka

Jun 30, 2023 - Jul 2, 2023

This is a free, family-friendly annual event, to celebrate all of the fun things that make Eureka, SD a great place to live. Parade, family games, food, and live music!

The celebration will feature authentic German-Russian foods, as well as a variety of other vendors! Family-friendly games and activities such as a bean bag tournament, car show and parade will be free for all Eurekafest fans to attend.

 


Location:   Downtown Eureka
Map:   Eureka, SD 57029
Phone:   605-230-1777
Email:   eurekafestcelebration@gmail.com
Website:   http://www.facebook.com/eurekafest2020/?ref=page_internal

All Dates:
Downtown Eureka
