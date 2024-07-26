Eurekafest - Eureka

Jul 26, 2024 - Jul 27, 2024

This is a free, family-friendly annual event, to celebrate all of the fun things that make Eureka, SD a great place to live. Parade, family games, food, and live music!

The celebration will feature authentic German-Russian foods, as well as a variety of other vendors! Family-friendly games and activities such as a bean bag tournament, run/walk, car show and parade will be free for all Eurekafest fans to attend.



