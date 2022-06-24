Evening in the Vineyard
Jun 24, 2022 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
6 - 9 pm - Live Music
Bring your lounge chair, blanket and friends - we will serve wine, wine slushies, SD beer, and other drinks
Child & Pet friendly. Please have pets on leash.
Please no outside alcohol
June 24th - Common Ground
Tacos de Gringo
July 22nd - Amy Ellsworth
Tacos de Gringo
August 26th - Retro Rock Reunion
Solas Salsas
|Location:
|Wilde Prairie Winery
|Map:
|48052 259th St, Brandon, SD 57005
|Phone:
|605-582-6471
|Email:
|wildeprairiewinery@gmail.com
|Website:
|http://wildeprairiewinery.com/
All Dates:
Jul 22, 2022 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Aug 26, 2022 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
