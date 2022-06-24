Share |

Evening in the Vineyard

Aug 26, 2022 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm


6 - 9 pm - Live Music
Bring your lounge chair, blanket and friends - we will serve wine, wine slushies, SD beer, and other drinks
Child & Pet friendly. Please have pets on leash.
Please no outside alcohol

June 24th - Common Ground
Tacos de Gringo

July 22nd - Amy Ellsworth
Tacos de Gringo

August 26th - Retro Rock Reunion
Solas Salsas


Location:   Wilde Prairie Winery
Map:   48052 259th St, Brandon, SD 57005
Phone:   605-582-6471
Email:   wildeprairiewinery@gmail.com
Website:   http://wildeprairiewinery.com/

All Dates:
Jun 24, 2022 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Jul 22, 2022 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Aug 26, 2022 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm

6 - 9 pm - Live MusicBring your lounge chair, blanket and friends - we will serve wine, wine slushies, SD beer, and other drinksChild & Pet friendly. Please have pets on leash.Please no outside alcoholJune 24th - Common GroundTacos de GringoJuly 22nd - Amy EllsworthTacos de GringoAugust 26th - Retro Rock ReunionSolas Salsas
Wilde Prairie Winery
Wilde Prairie Winery 48052 48052 259th St, Brandon, SD 57005

Search All Events By Day

June (2022)
« May
July »
S M T W T F S
      1 2 3 4
5 6 7 8 9 10 11
12 13 14 15 16 17 18
19 20 21 22 23 24 25
26 27 28 29 30    

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$25

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by Buildable