Share |

Evening in the Vineyard- Brandon

Jun 28, 2019

Live Music & Food Truck
Bring your lounge/lawn chair, blanket and friends
We serve South Dakota beer
Please no outside alcohol or pets


Location:   Wilde Prairie Winery
Map:   48052 259th Street, Brandon, SD 57005
Phone:   605-582-6471
Website:   http://wildeprairiewinery.com

All Dates:
Jun 28, 2019
Jul 26, 2019
Aug 23, 2019
Sep 27, 2019

Live Music & Food Truck Bring your lounge/lawn chair, blanket and friends We serve South Dakota beer Please no outside alcohol or pets
Wilde Prairie Winery
Wilde Prairie Winery 48052 48052 259th Street, Brandon, SD 57005

Search All Events By Day

June (2019)
« May
July »
S M T W T F S
            1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30            

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$25

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by Buildable