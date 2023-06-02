Share |

Everybody - BHCT Reading & Discussion

Jun 2, 2023 7:30 pm

BHCT’s Reading & Discussion Series pairs readings of plays with an open discussion to explore the ideas raised by the script. Audiences are invited to stay after each reading to engage in an open discussion to share their experience of the play and hear more about the world of the play from a scholar or dramaturg. 

Everybody is by Branden Jacobs-Jenkins. 

 

Director: Heidi Dehn

Dramaturg: Sarah Meirose


Location:   Black Hills Community Theatre
Map:   601 Columbus St, Rapid City, SD 57701
Phone:   (605) 394-1786
Website:   https://www.bhct.org/22-23-reading-and-discussion-series.html

