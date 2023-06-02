Everybody - BHCT Reading & Discussion
Jun 2, 2023 7:30 pm
BHCT’s Reading & Discussion Series pairs readings of plays with an open discussion to explore the ideas raised by the script. Audiences are invited to stay after each reading to engage in an open discussion to share their experience of the play and hear more about the world of the play from a scholar or dramaturg.
Everybody is by Branden Jacobs-Jenkins.
Director: Heidi Dehn
Dramaturg: Sarah Meirose
|Location:
|Black Hills Community Theatre
|Map:
|601 Columbus St, Rapid City, SD 57701
|Phone:
|(605) 394-1786
|Website:
|https://www.bhct.org/22-23-reading-and-discussion-series.html
All Dates:
Jun 2, 2023 7:30 pm
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.