Evil Dead: The Musical

Oct 6, 2018 7:30 pm - 9:30 pm

In "Evil Dead: The Musical," five college students go to an abandoned cabin in the woods and accidentally unleash an evil force that turns them all into demons. It's all up to Ash (a housewares employee turned demon-killing hero) and his trusty chainsaw to save the day. Blood flies. Limbs are dismembered. Demons tell bad jokes...and all to music. Viewer discretion is advised due to profanity and suggestive content.

Fee: $18 for adults, $9 for children