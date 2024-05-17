Excavation at the Archeodome - Mitchell
May 17, 2024 - Jun 15, 2024
The University of Exeter, England joins us again for our annual Summer Archaeology Field School. Join us as our own Dr. Adrien Hannus, U. of Exeter’s Dr. Alan Outram, and students from around the world continue the excavation of this ancient Indigenous North American village.
|Location:
|Thomsen Center Archeodome
|Map:
|3200 Indian Village Rd, Mitchell, SD 57301
All Dates:
May 17, 2024 - Jun 15, 2024
