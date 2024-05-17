Share |

Excavation at the Archeodome - Mitchell

May 17, 2024 - Jun 15, 2024

The University of Exeter, England joins us again for our annual Summer Archaeology Field School. Join us as our own Dr. Adrien Hannus, U. of Exeter’s Dr. Alan Outram, and students from around the world continue the excavation of this ancient Indigenous North American village.


Location:   Thomsen Center Archeodome
Map:   3200 Indian Village Rd, Mitchell, SD 57301

