Exhibition Baseball Game - Vermillion
May 9, 2019 6:00 pm - 10:00 pm
The Vermillion Area Chamber and Development Company Sports Authority is pleased to announce that professional baseball will be coming to Vermillion for a fourth straight summer! The 2019 Professional Baseball Exhibition, featuring the Sioux Falls Canaries vs. the Sioux City Explorers, is slated for Thursday, May 9. Presented by Maloney Real Estate.
|Location:
|Prentis Park Ball Park
|Map:
|Prentis & Clark Streets, Vermillion, SD 57069
|Phone:
|605-624-5571
|Website:
|http://www.vermillionchamber.com
All Dates:
May 9, 2019 6:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Baseball game featuring the Sioux Falls Canaries vs. the Sioux City Explorers.
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.