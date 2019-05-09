Share |

Exhibition Baseball Game - Vermillion

May 9, 2019 6:00 pm - 10:00 pm

The Vermillion Area Chamber and Development Company Sports Authority is pleased to announce that professional baseball will be coming to Vermillion for a fourth straight summer! The 2019 Professional Baseball Exhibition, featuring the Sioux Falls Canaries vs. the Sioux City Explorers, is slated for Thursday, May 9. Presented by Maloney Real Estate.


Location:   Prentis Park Ball Park
Map:   Prentis & Clark Streets, Vermillion, SD 57069
Phone:   605-624-5571
Website:   http://www.vermillionchamber.com

All Dates:
May 9, 2019 6:00 pm - 10:00 pm

Baseball game featuring the Sioux Falls Canaries vs. the Sioux City Explorers.

Prentis Park Ball Park
Prentis Park Ball Park 57069 Prentis & Clark Streets, Vermillion, SD 57069

Search All Events By Day

May (2019)
« April
June »
S M T W T F S
      1 2 3 4
5 6 7 8 9 10 11
12 13 14 15 16 17 18
19 20 21 22 23 24 25
26 27 28 29 30 31  

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$25

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by Buildable