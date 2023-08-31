Exploring with Custer: The 1874 Black Hills Expedition - Spearfish

The book “Exploring with Custer” has been reissued in a revised 4th edition, 20 years after the original publication. Every page and photo in the book has been updated, with 36 pages of new material added. Co-author/photographer Paul Horsted will present recently-updated images of “then and now” from this historic and controversial expedition, and reveal new findings from recent research along Custer’s wagon route through the Black Hills.

The program is sponsored by the Leland D. Case Library for Western Historical Studies and the South Dakota Humanities Council, an affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities.

A book signing will follow the program.