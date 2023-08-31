Exploring with Custer: The 1874 Black Hills Expedition - Spearfish
Aug 31, 2023 4:00 pm - 5:30 pm
The book “Exploring with Custer” has been reissued in a revised 4th edition, 20 years after the original publication. Every page and photo in the book has been updated, with 36 pages of new material added. Co-author/photographer Paul Horsted will present recently-updated images of “then and now” from this historic and controversial expedition, and reveal new findings from recent research along Custer’s wagon route through the Black Hills.The program is sponsored by the Leland D. Case Library for Western Historical Studies and the South Dakota Humanities Council, an affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities.A book signing will follow the program.
|Location:
|Jonas Hall room 305
|Map:
|1200 University Street, Spearfish, SD 57799
|Phone:
|605-642-6361
|Email:
|Lori.Terrill@BHSU.edu
All Dates:
Aug 31, 2023 4:00 pm - 5:30 pm
Photographer Paul Horsted will explore the history of the 1874 expedition through the Black Hills led by George A. Custer and share images illustrating the changing landscapes along their route.
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.