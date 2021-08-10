Faith Stock Show & Rodeo
Aug 10, 2021 - Aug 15, 2021
Tuesday, August 10 - Sunday, August 15
Championship roping, World Bucking Futurity, Exhibits, Dance, Mutton busting, Livestock Show, Wild Pony Races, Parade, Fireman's Pancake Breakfast and more!
|Phone:
|605-390-8761
|Email:
|gfordyce@gwtc.net
All Dates:
Red, White & Blue run through The Best Party on the Prairie!
