Faith Stock Show & Rodeo

Aug 10, 2021 - Aug 15, 2021

Tuesday, August 10 - Sunday, August 15

Championship roping, World Bucking Futurity, Exhibits, Dance, Mutton busting, Livestock Show, Wild Pony Races, Parade, Fireman's Pancake Breakfast and more!


Phone:   605-390-8761
Email:   gfordyce@gwtc.net

