Fall Ball - Sioux Falls

Sep 14, 2018 7:00 pm - 11:00 pm

The El Riad Shrine Dance Club and the Ballroom Dance Club holds a big band dance with a live band on the finest dance floor in the region. The music on September 14 will be provided by the Leo Lonnie Orchestra, who will play a variety of danceable music. A tango lesson will start at 6:45 & the band will start at 7:30. For more information please visit facebook.com/ElRiadDanceClubelriad.org or ballroomdanceclubsf.org. Tickets can be purchased at https://elriaddanceclub.eventbrite.com 



