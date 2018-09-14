Hi there, we've noticed you are using a computer with an outdated browser and/or operating system that does not allow for secure online shopping. Please call South Dakota Magazine at 800-456-5117 to place your order by phone or if you have any further questions. We apologize for the inconvenience.
Fall Ball - Sioux Falls
Sep 14, 2018 7:00 pm - 11:00 pm
The El Riad Shrine Dance Club and the Ballroom Dance Club holds a big band dance with a live band on the finest dance floor in the region. The music on September 14 will be provided by the Leo Lonnie Orchestra, who will play a variety of danceable music. A tango lesson will start at 6:45 & the band will start at 7:30. For more information please visit facebook.com/ElRiadDanceClub, elriad.org or ballroomdanceclubsf.org. Tickets can be purchased at https://elriaddanceclub.eventbrite.com
