Fall Concert with Augustana Band Featuring the All-City Middle School Honor Band - Sioux Falls

Nov 9, 2018 9:00 am - 12:00 pm

Prospective students and their parents are cordially invited to "Explore Augustana." This half-day campus visit program is designed to acquaint you with the variety of academic and student life opportunities that are available at Augustana. The next Explore Augustana visit days will be held on:



Friday, Nov. 9 (morning session, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.)

The day will include student and parent sessions, a campus tour, faculty discussions, and time to discuss the University's scholarship and financial aid programs.



To indicate your plans to join us, please fill out the online Registration Form, or you may call the Office of Admission at 605.274.5516. Upon receipt of your reservation, we will mail a visit confirmation, an area and campus map, and a lodging guide, if requested.