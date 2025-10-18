Fall Family Festival - Brookings

Oct 18, 2025 10:00 am - 1:00 pm

Event Details
Saturday, October 18, 2025
10:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.
Free and open to the public Stop by the South Dakota Art Museum and the Agricultural Heritage Museum for our fifth annual FREE Fall Family Festival! Both museums will have activities and kids of all ages are welcome to put on their costumes a few weeks early to trick-or-treat for candy at both sites. Minors must be accompanied by an adult.
At the South Dakota Art Museum, children's performer Phil Baker will be performing a musical concert for kids at 11:00.
Questions? Call the Museum at (605)688-5423

 

Fee: $0


Location:   south dakota art museum
Map:   1036 Medary Ave., Brookings, south dakota 57007
Phone:   (605) 688-5423
Email:   Abigail.Ramsbottom@sdstate.edu
Website:   https://www.sdstate.edu/events/2025/10/fall-family-festival

All Dates:
