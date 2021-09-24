Fall Festival at Country Apple Orchard
Oct 8, 2021 11:00 am - 8:00 pm
The Fall Festival which runs every Friday-Sunday all of September and October, has great attractions and entertainment for the whole family. Zip lines, apple cannon range, pony rides, giant hay maze, two 90ft jumping pillows, petting zoo, and a 120ft long corn pit are just a few of the attractions. Bring the whole family for the day and pick a bag of apples in the orchard, take some family pictures, and pick out some of your favorite sweets or a fresh baked pie in our Country Candy Store. Don’t forget to find the perfect pumpkin for carving before you leave.
Another great NEW addition is the Country Apple Beer Garden! Enjoy some great Cider Beer and local brews while the kids get lost in the Hay Maze.
Open during September & October
Hours:
Fridays 11am-8pm
Saturdays 10am-8pm
Sundays 10am-6pm
Admission:
$13/Person
Kids Under 35″ Are Free
|Location:
|Country Apple Orchard
|Map:
|27249 SD Hwy 115 Harrisburg SD 57032
|Phone:
|605-743-2424
|Website:
|http://www.countryappleorchard.com/
All Dates:
Sep 24, 2021 11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Sep 25, 2021 10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Sep 26, 2021 10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Oct 1, 2021 11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Oct 2, 2021 10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Oct 3, 2021 10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Oct 8, 2021 11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Oct 9, 2021 10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Oct 10, 2021 10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Oct 15, 2021 11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Oct 16, 2021 10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Oct 17, 2021 10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Oct 22, 2021 11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Oct 23, 2021 10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Oct 24, 2021 10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Oct 29, 2021 11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Oct 30, 2021 10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Oct 31, 2021 10:00 am - 6:00 pm
