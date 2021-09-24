Fall Festival at Country Apple Orchard

Oct 17, 2021 10:00 am - 6:00 pm

The Fall Festival which runs every Friday-Sunday all of September and October, has great attractions and entertainment for the whole family. Zip lines, apple cannon range, pony rides, giant hay maze, two 90ft jumping pillows, petting zoo, and a 120ft long corn pit are just a few of the attractions. Bring the whole family for the day and pick a bag of apples in the orchard, take some family pictures, and pick out some of your favorite sweets or a fresh baked pie in our Country Candy Store. Don’t forget to find the perfect pumpkin for carving before you leave.

Another great NEW addition is the Country Apple Beer Garden! Enjoy some great Cider Beer and local brews while the kids get lost in the Hay Maze.

Open during September & October

Hours:

Fridays 11am-8pm

Saturdays 10am-8pm

Sundays 10am-6pm

Admission:

$13/Person

Kids Under 35″ Are Free