Fall in the Park -Yankton

Sep 15, 2018

Featuring activities for all ages from pre-school to adults. Music, obstacle course, mini-golf, archery, air rifles, games, crafts, Dutch oven cooking and much more.


Location:   Lewis and Clark Recreation Area
Map:   43349 SD Hwy 52, Yankton, SD 57078

All Dates:
Activities at Lewis and Clark Recreation Area.

