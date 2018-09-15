Fall in the Park -Yankton
Sep 15, 2018
Featuring activities for all ages from pre-school to adults. Music, obstacle course, mini-golf, archery, air rifles, games, crafts, Dutch oven cooking and much more.
|Location:
|Lewis and Clark Recreation Area
|Map:
|43349 SD Hwy 52, Yankton, SD 57078
All Dates:
Activities at Lewis and Clark Recreation Area.
