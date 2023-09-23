Share |

Fall in the Park -Yankton

Sep 23, 2023

Music, obstacle course, mini-golf, archery, air rifles, games, crafts and Dutch oven cooking.


Location:   Lewis and Clark Recreation Area
Map:   43349 SD Hwy 52, Yankton, SD 57078
Phone:   605-668-2985

Activities at Lewis and Clark Recreation Area.

Lewis and Clark Recreation Area
Lewis and Clark Recreation Area 43349 43349 SD Hwy 52, Yankton, SD 57078

