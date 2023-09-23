Fall in the Park -Yankton
Sep 23, 2023
Music, obstacle course, mini-golf, archery, air rifles, games, crafts and Dutch oven cooking.
|Location:
|Lewis and Clark Recreation Area
|Map:
|43349 SD Hwy 52, Yankton, SD 57078
|Phone:
|605-668-2985
All Dates:
Sep 23, 2023
Activities at Lewis and Clark Recreation Area.
