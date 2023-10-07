Share |

Fall Into Carthage

Oct 7, 2023 10:00 am - 4:00 pm

Fall is around the corner and Carthage does it in a big way. Come spend the day shopping fall decor and more from a host of vendors, kids activities including a bouncy house, face painting and a variety of games on main street. Wine tasting, scarecrow contest, food, fun, music, fall themed photo ops, museum tours, rails and relics railroad display and so much more.


Location:   Main Street
Map:   Main Street, Carthage, SD 57323
Phone:   6055790254
Email:   madison.stacie@yahoo.com

All Dates:
Enjoy live music, food, vendors, kids activities, wine tasting, hay rides and more...

