Fall Into Carthage
Oct 7, 2023 10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Fall is around the corner and Carthage does it in a big way. Come spend the day shopping fall decor and more from a host of vendors, kids activities including a bouncy house, face painting and a variety of games on main street. Wine tasting, scarecrow contest, food, fun, music, fall themed photo ops, museum tours, rails and relics railroad display and so much more.
|Location:
|Main Street
|Map:
|Main Street, Carthage, SD 57323
|Phone:
|6055790254
|Email:
|madison.stacie@yahoo.com
All Dates:
