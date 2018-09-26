Fall Morning Series Scripture Study - Yankton

Sep 26, 2018 10:00 am - 12:00 pm

Would you like to grow in knowing the Scriptures and how they apply to your life, today? Even though they were written centuries ago and use images that might seem outdated, “the Word of God is alive and active! (Heb. 4:22).” We believe that the Holy Spirit is still speaking through the Bible, and giving us words of guidance and comfort for today.

The Benedictine Peace Center of Sacred Heart Monastery is offering two Scripture Study groups, using the Little Rock Scripture Study created by the Catholic Diocese of Little Rock in Arkansas. The morning series, The Book of Revelation, will be facilitated by Sr. Doris Oberembt, meeting Wednesday mornings at 10:00-11:45 a.m. for 8 weeks beginning September 26.

For more information on the study, costs, and registration, go to http://yanktonbenedictines.org/center-scripture-study and then click on the Scripture Study page, or call 605-668-6292. The registration deadline is September 15 to allow time to order materials. All are welcome.

Fee: $Ask during registration