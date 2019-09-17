Fall Outdoor Decorative Planter - Brookings
Sep 17, 2019 6:30 pm - 7:30 pm
Join us and the experts from the Hyvee Floral Department and design a one of kind fall floral planter. All supplies are provided.
September 17th
Time: 6:30-7:30
Instructor: Hyvee Floral Department, Kris
Fee: $35
|Map:
|524 4th St, Brookings, South Dakota 57006
|Phone:
|605-692-4177
|Email:
|artscouncil@brookings.net
|Website:
|http://www.brookingsartscouncil.org/le-vent-du-nord
All Dates:
