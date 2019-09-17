Share |

Fall Outdoor Decorative Planter - Brookings

Sep 17, 2019 6:30 pm - 7:30 pm

Join us and the experts from the Hyvee Floral Department and design a one of kind fall floral planter. All supplies are provided.

September 17th

Time: 6:30-7:30

Instructor: Hyvee Floral Department, Kris

 

Fee: $35


Map:   524 4th St, Brookings, South Dakota 57006
Phone:   605-692-4177
Email:   artscouncil@brookings.net
Website:   http://www.brookingsartscouncil.org/le-vent-du-nord

All Dates:
Sep 17, 2019 6:30 pm - 7:30 pm

57006 524 4th St, Brookings, South Dakota 57006

