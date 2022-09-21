Fall Scripture Study: The Acts of the Apostles

Sep 21, 2022 7:00 pm - 8:30 pm

Inspired by the Holy Spirit, the Bible and the excellent resources of the Little Rock Scripture Study will be our guides.



Beginning Sept. 21, this series will be facilitated by S. Mary Jo Polak, meeting on Zoom 7:00-8:30 pm for 6 weeks. Together we will discuss the readings, watch a supplemental video, and pray together with the Scriptures, as did the early Christians.



Registration form, links to order text, and additional information can be found at https://yanktonbenedictines.org/scripture-study/ or contact maryjo.polak@yanktonbenedictines.org / 605-668-6021. Please register by Sept. 14.

Fee: $60