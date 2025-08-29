Fall Scripture Study: The Angels in the Bible - Yankton
Aug 29, 2025
The Benedictine Peace Center in Yankton is offering an online Scripture Study focusing on The Angels in the Bible beginning September 3. Participants may choose between a Wednesday morning group from 9:30-11:00 or a Wednesday evening group from 7:00-8:30. The study is available via Zoom with an option for simultaneous in-person group discussion at the Benedictine Peace Center for Yankton area participants. Facilitated by Sister Mary Jo Polak, the six-session program will include study, sharing insights, and praying together. The registration deadline is August 29; cost is $65. For more information on registration and ordering materials, visit https://yanktonbenedictines.org/scripture-study, email benedictinepeacectr@yanktonbenedictines.org, or call 605-668-6292.
Fee: $65
|Location:
|online via Zoom
|Map:
|1005 West 8th Street, Yankton, South Dakota 57078
|Phone:
|6056686235
|Email:
|shmpublicrelations@yanktonbenedictines.org
|Website:
|http://1005 West 8th Street
