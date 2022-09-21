Share |

Fall Scripture Study: The Gospel of Mark

Sep 21, 2022 9:30 am - 11:00 am

Enter into a rich encounter with Jesus as portrayed by this evangelist whose message is one of urgency, repentance, and transformation.

S. Doris Oberembt will facilitate these six sessions consisting of study, reflection, sharing, and prayer. Sessions will be held on Google Meet on Wed. mornings from 9:30 – 11:00 beginning Sept. 21.

Please register by Sept. 14. Registration form and additional information can be found at https://yanktonbenedictines.org/scripture-study/ or contact doberembt@yanktonbenedictines.org/ 605-668-6022.

 

Fee: $50


Location:   Online via Google Meet
Map:   1105 W. 8th Street, Yankton, SD 57078
Phone:   605-668-6292
Email:   BenedictinePeaceCtr@yanktonbenedictines.org
Website:   https://yanktonbenedictines.org/scripture-study

All Dates:
Sep 21, 2022 9:30 am - 11:00 am 6 Wednesdays from September 21-October 26.
Sep 28, 2022 9:30 am - 11:00 am 6 Wednesdays from September 21-October 26.
Oct 5, 2022 9:30 am - 11:00 am 6 Wednesdays from September 21-October 26.
Oct 12, 2022 9:30 am - 11:00 am 6 Wednesdays from September 21-October 26.
Oct 19, 2022 9:30 am - 11:00 am 6 Wednesdays from September 21-October 26.
Oct 26, 2022 9:30 am - 11:00 am 6 Wednesdays from September 21-October 26.

