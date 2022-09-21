Fall Scripture Study: The Gospel of Mark

Oct 12, 2022 9:30 am - 11:00 am

Enter into a rich encounter with Jesus as portrayed by this evangelist whose message is one of urgency, repentance, and transformation.



S. Doris Oberembt will facilitate these six sessions consisting of study, reflection, sharing, and prayer. Sessions will be held on Google Meet on Wed. mornings from 9:30 – 11:00 beginning Sept. 21.



Please register by Sept. 14. Registration form and additional information can be found at https://yanktonbenedictines.org/scripture-study/ or contact doberembt@yanktonbenedictines.org/ 605-668-6022.

Fee: $50