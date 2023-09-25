Fall Scripture Study - Yankton

Sep 25, 2023

The Benedictine Center of Sacred He art Monastery invites you to take part in the 2023 Fall online Scripture Study. Part I of The Psalms will be offered twice, one group meeting Wednesday mornings, 9:30 to 11:00 a.m.; the other, Wednesday evenings, 7:00 to 8:30 p.m. Led by S. Mary Jo Polak. Beginning October 4 and continuing weekly for 7 sessions, we will study, discuss, and pray together, using the resources of the Little Rock Scripture Study. To register or for more information go to https://yanktonbenedictines.org/scripture-study/

or contact maryjo.polak@yanktonbenedictines.org/ 605-668-6021.

Fee: $75