Fall Scripture Study - Yankton
Sep 25, 2023
The Benedictine Center of Sacred He art Monastery invites you to take part in the 2023 Fall online Scripture Study. Part I of The Psalms will be offered twice, one group meeting Wednesday mornings, 9:30 to 11:00 a.m.; the other, Wednesday evenings, 7:00 to 8:30 p.m. Led by S. Mary Jo Polak. Beginning October 4 and continuing weekly for 7 sessions, we will study, discuss, and pray together, using the resources of the Little Rock Scripture Study. To register or for more information go to https://yanktonbenedictines.org/scripture-study/
or contact maryjo.polak@yanktonbenedictines.org/ 605-668-6021.
Fee: $75
|Location:
|Zoom
|Map:
|1005 West 8th Street, Yankton, SD 57078
|Phone:
|605-668-6292
|Email:
|benedictinepeacectr@yanktonbenedictines.org
|Website:
|https://yanktonbenedictines.org/scripture-study
All Dates:
Sep 25, 2023 Registration Deadline is September 25
