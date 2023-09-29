Share |

Fall Shopping event - Sioux Falls

Sep 29, 2023 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm

We are Junkin’ Market Days®, a curated market for small businesses. We host weekend long pop-up markets around the Midwest. The market features unique products such as boutique clothes, jewelry, home decor, furniture, candles, gourmet foods, and lots more!! This is a place for shoppers who are serious about shopping & fun!

 

Fee: $5


Location:   Ramkota Exhibit Hall
Map:   3200 West Maple Street, Sioux Falls, South Dakota 57107
Phone:   6059414958
Email:   junkinmarketdays@gmail.com
Website:   https://www.junkinmarketdays.com/

All Dates:
Sep 29, 2023 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Sep 30, 2023 9:00 am - 4:00 pm

Support small business at the Fall shopping event.

