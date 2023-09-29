Fall Shopping event - Sioux Falls
Sep 30, 2023 9:00 am - 4:00 pm
We are Junkin’ Market Days®, a curated market for small businesses. We host weekend long pop-up markets around the Midwest. The market features unique products such as boutique clothes, jewelry, home decor, furniture, candles, gourmet foods, and lots more!! This is a place for shoppers who are serious about shopping & fun!
Fee: $5
|Location:
|Ramkota Exhibit Hall
|Map:
|3200 West Maple Street, Sioux Falls, South Dakota 57107
|Phone:
|6059414958
|Email:
|junkinmarketdays@gmail.com
|Website:
|https://www.junkinmarketdays.com/
All Dates:
Sep 29, 2023 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Sep 30, 2023 9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Support small business at the Fall shopping event.
