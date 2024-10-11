Fall Shopping event - Sioux Falls

Oct 11, 2024 - Oct 12, 2024

The market features unique products such as boutique clothes, jewelry, home decor, furniture, candles, gourmet foods, and lots more!!

Ramkota Exhibit Hall
Friday, October 11th from 4-7 pm
Saturday, October 12th from 9-4 pm

 

Fee: $5


Location:   Ramkota Exhibit Hall
Map:   3200 West Maple Street, Sioux Falls, SD 57107
Phone:   6059414958
Email:   junkinmarketdays@gmail.com
Website:   http://www.junkinmarketdays.com

All Dates:
Oct 11, 2024 - Oct 12, 2024

Support local small businesses!

Ramkota Exhibit Hall
Ramkota Exhibit Hall 57107 3200 West Maple Street, Sioux Falls, SD 57107

Search All Events By Day

October (2024)
« September
November »
S M T W T F S
    1 2 3 4 5
6 7 8 9 10 11 12
13 14 15 16 17 18 19
20 21 22 23 24 25 26
27 28 29 30 31    

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$29

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by Buildable