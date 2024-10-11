Fall Shopping event - Sioux Falls
Oct 11, 2024 - Oct 12, 2024
The market features unique products such as boutique clothes, jewelry, home decor, furniture, candles, gourmet foods, and lots more!!
Ramkota Exhibit Hall
Friday, October 11th from 4-7 pm
Saturday, October 12th from 9-4 pm
Fee: $5
|Location:
|Ramkota Exhibit Hall
|Map:
|3200 West Maple Street, Sioux Falls, SD 57107
|Phone:
|6059414958
|Email:
|junkinmarketdays@gmail.com
|Website:
|http://www.junkinmarketdays.com
All Dates:
Support local small businesses!
