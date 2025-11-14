Fall Shopping event - Sioux Falls

Nov 14, 2025 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Kick off your holiday shopping at Junkin’ Market Days where you'll discover 100 small businesses offering the best in:
❤️ Shabby chic home decor
❤️ Rustic furniture & vintage finds
❤️ Handmade jewelry & boutique clothing
❤️ Candles bath & body products
❤️ Gourmet food antiques & more

✨ NEW this year: Make & Take Experience!
Get hands-on and create your own:
🔹 Sourdough starter kit
🔹 Custom clay necklace
🔹 Room spray or candle at the candle bar
🔹 Personalized door mat or hat at the hat bar

🎟️ Buy Tickets Online & Use Code: BOGO 🔆 Buy One Get One FREE Admission! 🔆
November 14th & 15th
Friday 4-7 pm & Saturday 9-4 pm

 

Fee: $5


Location:   Ramkota Exhibit Hall
Map:   3200 West Maple Street, Sioux Falls, SD 57107
Phone:   6059414958
Email:   junkinmarketdays@gmail.com
Website:   http://www.junkinmarketdays.com

All Dates:
Shop boutique finds, vintage treasures & hands-on DIY projects – Nov 14-15 at the Ramkota Exhibit Hall.

