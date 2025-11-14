Fall Shopping event - Sioux Falls
Nov 14, 2025 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Kick off your holiday shopping at Junkin’ Market Days where you'll discover 100 small businesses offering the best in:
❤️ Shabby chic home decor
❤️ Rustic furniture & vintage finds
❤️ Handmade jewelry & boutique clothing
❤️ Candles bath & body products
❤️ Gourmet food antiques & more
✨ NEW this year: Make & Take Experience!
Get hands-on and create your own:
🔹 Sourdough starter kit
🔹 Custom clay necklace
🔹 Room spray or candle at the candle bar
🔹 Personalized door mat or hat at the hat bar
🎟️ Buy Tickets Online & Use Code: BOGO 🔆 Buy One Get One FREE Admission! 🔆
November 14th & 15th
Friday 4-7 pm & Saturday 9-4 pm
Fee: $5
|Location:
|Ramkota Exhibit Hall
|Map:
|3200 West Maple Street, Sioux Falls, SD 57107
|Phone:
|6059414958
|Email:
|junkinmarketdays@gmail.com
|Website:
|http://www.junkinmarketdays.com
All Dates:
Nov 15, 2025 9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Shop boutique finds, vintage treasures & hands-on DIY projects – Nov 14-15 at the Ramkota Exhibit Hall.
