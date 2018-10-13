Fall Theology Institute | Human Trafficking: A Christian Response - Yankton
Oct 13, 2018 9:00 am - 12:00 pm
Fall Theology Institute | Human Trafficking: A Christian Response
October 13, 2018 | 9 a.m. - Noon; For: Young Adults and older
PRESENTER: Sr. Teresa Ann Wolf, O.S.B. What does the Bible say about human trafficking and why is it happening in South Dakota? Discussion will include three parties involved in a trafficking transaction, how to recognize it, and what you can do to prevent it. Location: Sacred Heart Monastery – Chapter Room
Cost: Free Contact: Sr. Marielle Frigge by October 10 for planning purposes; 668-6000 or Email: mfrigge@mtmc.edu
|Location:
|Sacred Heart Monastery: Chapter Room
|Map:
|1005 West 8th Street, Yankton, South Dakota 57078
|Phone:
|605-668-6000
|Email:
|mfrigge@mtmc.edu
|Website:
|http://www.yanktonbenedictines.org/theology-institute/
