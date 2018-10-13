Share |

Fall Theology Institute | Human Trafficking: A Christian Response - Yankton

Oct 13, 2018 9:00 am - 12:00 pm

Fall Theology Institute | Human Trafficking: A Christian Response

October 13, 2018 | 9 a.m. - Noon; For: Young Adults and older

PRESENTER: Sr. Teresa Ann Wolf, O.S.B. What does the Bible say about human trafficking and why is it happening in South Dakota? Discussion will include three parties involved in a trafficking transaction, how to recognize it, and what you can do to prevent it. Location: Sacred Heart Monastery – Chapter Room

Cost: Free Contact: Sr. Marielle Frigge by October 10 for planning purposes; 668-6000 or Email: mfrigge@mtmc.edu




Location:   Sacred Heart Monastery: Chapter Room
Map:   1005 West 8th Street, Yankton, South Dakota 57078
Phone:   605-668-6000
Email:   mfrigge@mtmc.edu
Website:   http://www.yanktonbenedictines.org/theology-institute/

All Dates:
Oct 13, 2018 9:00 am - 12:00 pm

Fall Theology Institute | Human Trafficking: A Christian ResponseOctober 13, 2018 | 9 a.m. - Noon; For: Young Adults and olderPRESENTER: Sr. Teresa Ann Wolf, O.S.B. What does the Bible say about human trafficking and why is it happening in South Dakota? Discussion will include three parties involved in a trafficking transaction, how to recognize it, and what you can do to prevent it. Location: Sacred ...
Sacred Heart Monastery: Chapter Room
Sacred Heart Monastery: Chapter Room 57078 1005 West 8th Street, Yankton, South Dakota 57078

Search All Events By Day

October (2018)
« September
November »
S M T W T F S
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$25

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by LVSYS