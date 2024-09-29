Fall Volksmarch - Crazy Horse Memorial

Sep 29, 2024

Hike up the world's largest mountain carving in progress. The Crazy Horse Volksmarch is the most popular organized hike in the United States (15,000 walkers in a record year). This family event is sponsored by the Black Hills Chapter of the American Volksmarch Association (AVA) and hosted by Crazy Horse Memorial.

Admission is waived with donation of three cans of food per person.