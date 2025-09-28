Fall Volksmarch - Crazy Horse Memorial
Sep 28, 2025
Hike up the world's largest mountain carving in progress. The Crazy Horse Volksmarch is the most popular organized hike in the United States (15,000 walkers in a record year). This family event is sponsored by the Black Hills Chapter of the American Volksmarch Association (AVA) and hosted by Crazy Horse Memorial.
|Location:
|Crazy Horse Memorial
|Map:
|12151 Ave of the Chiefs, Crazy Horse, SD 57730
|Phone:
|605-673-4681
|Website:
|http://www.crazyhorsememorial.org/crazy-horse-volksmarch.html
All Dates:
