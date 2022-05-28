Falls Art Market
Jun 25, 2022 8:30 am - 1:30 pm
FREE! Cool summer mornings. Wake up and stroll the lawn at this relaxed, outdoor event featuring original artwork, artist demos and drop-by workshops. Dog friendly and people friendly.
Artists please email us for info + application.
4th Saturdays, 8:30a-1:30pm May, June, July, August 2022
|Map:
|1110 N Weber Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57103
|Phone:
|(605) 977-7644
|Website:
|https://bronzeageartcasting.com/
All Dates:
May 28, 2022 8:30 am - 1:30 pm
Jun 25, 2022 8:30 am - 1:30 pm
Jul 23, 2022 8:30 am - 1:30 pm
Aug 27, 2022 8:30 am - 1:30 pm
