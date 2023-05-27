Falls Art Market

Aug 26, 2023 8:30 am - 1:30 pm

BronzeAge Art Casting hosts the Falls Art Market four Saturdays throughout the summer. You are invited to wake up and stroll the lawn at this relaxed, outdoor event featuring original artwork changing variety of artists, art demos and drop-by workshops for all ages. This free event is held outside at the BronzeAge Art Casting studio & foundry, east of Falls Park and the Sioux Falls Farmers Market across Weber Avenue.

Hours are 8:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. and the 2023 dates are May 27, June 24, July 22 and August 26.