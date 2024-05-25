Falls Art Market - Sioux Falls
You are invited to wake up and stroll the lawn at this relaxed, outdoor event featuring original artwork changing variety of artists, art demos and drop-by workshops for all ages. This free event is held outside at the BronzeAge Art Casting studio & foundry, east of Falls Park and the Sioux Falls Farmers Market across Weber Avenue.
|Location:
|BronzeAge Art Casting Studio
|Map:
|1110 N Weber Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57103
|Phone:
|(605) 977-7644
|Website:
|https://bronzeageartcasting.com/
All Dates:
May 25, 2024
Jun 22, 2024
