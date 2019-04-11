Family Business Conference - Sioux Falls
Apr 11, 2019 - Apr 12, 2019
Featured speakers include:
Dan Roam, Bestselling Author
Bryan Dodge, Founder of Dodge Development, Inc.
Brett & Blake Hoogeveen, Co-Owners of MindSet
More details coming soon! Keep up-to-date on the latest schedule online at http://fambus.org/2019-prairie-family-business-conference/
Fee: $60-$1,200
|Location:
|Hilton Garden Inn Downtown
|Map:
|201 E 8th St., Sioux Falls, SD 57103
|Phone:
|605-274-9530
|Email:
|fba@usd.edu
|Website:
|http://fambus.org/events/2019-prairie-family-business-conference/?fbclid=IwAR30khbq8pfR-pNKKJIEeEOiOszA-r_y6L88dEa903mMsJYwjKKdIImwzq0
All Dates:
Apr 11, 2019 - Apr 12, 2019
The 27th annual Family Business Conference, presented by the Prairie Family Business Association.
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.