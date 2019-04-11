Share |

Family Business Conference - Sioux Falls

Apr 11, 2019 - Apr 12, 2019

Featured speakers include:
Dan Roam, Bestselling Author
Bryan Dodge, Founder of Dodge Development, Inc.
Brett & Blake Hoogeveen, Co-Owners of MindSet

More details coming soon! Keep up-to-date on the latest schedule online at http://fambus.org/2019-prairie-family-business-conference/

Fee: $60-$1,200


Location:   Hilton Garden Inn Downtown
Map:   201 E 8th St., Sioux Falls, SD 57103
Phone:   605-274-9530
Email:   fba@usd.edu
Website:   http://fambus.org/events/2019-prairie-family-business-conference/?fbclid=IwAR30khbq8pfR-pNKKJIEeEOiOszA-r_y6L88dEa903mMsJYwjKKdIImwzq0

All Dates:
Apr 11, 2019 - Apr 12, 2019

The 27th annual Family Business Conference, presented by the Prairie Family Business Association.

Hilton Garden Inn Downtown
Hilton Garden Inn Downtown 57103 201 E 8th St., Sioux Falls, SD 57103

Search All Events By Day

April (2019)
« March
May »
S M T W T F S
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30        

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$25

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by Buildable