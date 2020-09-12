Share |

Family Day Workshop - Deadwood

Sep 12, 2020 10:00 am - 12:00 pm

Deadwood History, Inc. will host a Family Day at the Days of '76 Museum from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Families are invited to make their own succulent garden, learn how to create small pet toys, decorate cupcakes, and make mini photo holders. Light refreshments will be provided. This workshop is free for all families. Reservations are required. Please call Amanda Brown, Education Director, at 605-578-1657 for reservations.


Location:   Days of '76 Museum
Map:   18 Seventy Six Drive, Deadwood, SD 57732
Phone:   605-578-1657
Email:   Amanda@deadwoodhistory.com
Website:   http://www.DeadwoodHistory.com

All Dates:
