Family Day Workshop - Deadwood
Sep 12, 2020 10:00 am - 12:00 pm
Deadwood History, Inc. will host a Family Day at the Days of '76 Museum from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Families are invited to make their own succulent garden, learn how to create small pet toys, decorate cupcakes, and make mini photo holders. Light refreshments will be provided. This workshop is free for all families. Reservations are required. Please call Amanda Brown, Education Director, at 605-578-1657 for reservations.
|Location:
|Days of '76 Museum
|Map:
|18 Seventy Six Drive, Deadwood, SD 57732
|Phone:
|605-578-1657
|Email:
|Amanda@deadwoodhistory.com
|Website:
|http://www.DeadwoodHistory.com
All Dates:
Sep 12, 2020 10:00 am - 12:00 pm
Families are invited to make their own succulent garden, learn how to create small pet toys, decorate cupcakes, and make mini photo holders.
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.