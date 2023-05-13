Share |

Family Fishing Class - Outdoor Campus

May 13, 2023 1:00 pm - 2:30 pm

Learn the basics of fishing! From gear, bait, species identification, and processes, these classes will provide your family with everything you need to be fishing masters. These classes will introduce fishers to their equipment and how to prepare for a fishing tip. Once a basic foundation is set, they will be able to learn fishing techniques, identifying and cleaning their catch, and cooking fish. Regulations for fishing and ethics of fishing will also be covered.

 


Location:   The Outdoor Campus
Map:   4500 South Oxbow Avenue, Sioux Falls, SD 57106
Phone:   (605) 362-2777
Website:   https://southdakota.storefront.kalkomey.com/em/events/3686

All Dates:
May 13, 2023 1:00 pm - 2:30 pm

Learn the basics of fishing! From gear, bait, species identification, and processes, these classes will provide your family with everything you need to be fishing masters.

These classes will introduce fishers to their equipment and how to prepare for a fishing tip. Once a basic foundation is set, they will be able to learn fishing techniques, identifying and cleaning their catch, and cooking fish. Regulations for fishing and ethics of fishing will also be covered.

 

The Outdoor Campus
The Outdoor Campus 57106 4500 South Oxbow Avenue, Sioux Falls, SD 57106

Search All Events By Day

May (2023)
« April
June »
S M T W T F S
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$29

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by Buildable