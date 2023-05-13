Family Fishing Class - Outdoor Campus
May 13, 2023 1:00 pm - 2:30 pm
Learn the basics of fishing! From gear, bait, species identification, and processes, these classes will provide your family with everything you need to be fishing masters. These classes will introduce fishers to their equipment and how to prepare for a fishing tip. Once a basic foundation is set, they will be able to learn fishing techniques, identifying and cleaning their catch, and cooking fish. Regulations for fishing and ethics of fishing will also be covered.
|Location:
|The Outdoor Campus
|Map:
|4500 South Oxbow Avenue, Sioux Falls, SD 57106
|Phone:
|(605) 362-2777
|Website:
|https://southdakota.storefront.kalkomey.com/em/events/3686
All Dates:
