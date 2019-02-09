Family Fun Day - Brookings
Feb 9, 2019 10:00 am - 1:00 pm
Fun, free, for the whole family throughout the museum. Hands-on crafts for kids led by the South Dakota Art Museum Guild members. Children MUST be accompanied by an adult.
|Location:
|South Dakota Art Museum
|Map:
|1036 Medary Avenue, Brookings, SD 57007
|Phone:
|605-688-5423
|Email:
|www.sdstate.sdam@sdstate.edu
|Website:
|http://1036 Medary Avenue
All Dates:
South Dakota Art Museum Family Fun Day
