Family Fun Day - Brookings

Feb 9, 2019 10:00 am - 1:00 pm

Fun, free, for the whole family throughout the museum. Hands-on crafts for kids led by the South Dakota Art Museum Guild members. Children MUST be accompanied by an adult.


Location:   South Dakota Art Museum
Map:   1036 Medary Avenue, Brookings, SD 57007
Phone:   605-688-5423
Email:   www.sdstate.sdam@sdstate.edu
Website:   http://1036 Medary Avenue

