Family Fun Tuesday: Hidden in the Maiden - Deadwood

Aug 13, 2024

DHI will feature Hidden in the Midden on August 13. Learn what and archaeologist does and dig through a midden (an old garbage pile) to unearth a variety of artifacts that will help solve puzzling questions.

Deadwood Outlaw Square: 2:15 p.m. - 3:30 p.m.

This event is free.


Location:   Outlaw Square
Map:   703 Main St, Deadwood, SD 57732
Phone:   605-578-1876

All Dates:
Aug 13, 2024

Outlaw Square
Outlaw Square 57732 703 Main St, Deadwood, SD 57732

