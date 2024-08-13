Family Fun Tuesday: Hidden in the Maiden - Deadwood
Aug 13, 2024
DHI will feature Hidden in the Midden on August 13. Learn what and archaeologist does and dig through a midden (an old garbage pile) to unearth a variety of artifacts that will help solve puzzling questions.
Deadwood Outlaw Square: 2:15 p.m. - 3:30 p.m.
This event is free.
|Location:
|Outlaw Square
|Map:
|703 Main St, Deadwood, SD 57732
|Phone:
|605-578-1876
All Dates:
Aug 13, 2024
