Family Fun Tuesdays

Jun 6, 2023

Explore Deadwood’s history – everything from the legends of Deadwood to a 90 million year-old plesiosaur from the Adams Museum. DHI will feature Hidden in the Midden on June 20 and 27. Learn what an archaeologist does and dig through a midden (and old garbage pile) to unearth a variety of artifacts that will help solve puzzling questions.

No fee for these events.