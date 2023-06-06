Share |

Family Fun Tuesdays

Jun 13, 2023

Explore Deadwood’s history – everything from the legends of Deadwood to a 90 million year-old plesiosaur from the Adams Museum. DHI will feature Hidden in the Midden on June 20 and 27. Learn what an archaeologist does and dig through a midden (and old garbage pile) to unearth a variety of artifacts that will help solve puzzling questions.

No fee for these events.


Location:   Outlaw Square
Map:   703 Main St, Deadwood, SD 57732
Phone:   (605) 722-4800
Website:   https://www.deadwood.com/event/family-fun-tuesdays/

All Dates:
Jun 6, 2023
Jun 13, 2023
Jun 20, 2023
Jun 27, 2023

