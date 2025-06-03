Family Fun Tuesdays: A Hands-On Adventure - Deadwood
Jun 17, 2025 1:00 pm - 2:00 pm
Deadwood History, Inc. (DHI) hosts a family friendly event on Tuesday afternoons during the summer. On June 3, enjoy Old West Bingo – Deadwood’s spin on traditional Bingo with a western theme and prizes. Young explorers, get ready to dig, discover, and uncover the mysteries of the past with DHI’s Digging Up the Past on June 10, 17, and 24.Dig into the past like an archaeologist, sifting through an ancient midden to uncover hidden treasures from Deadwood’s history. Then, grab our tools and become a paleontologist, searching for dinosaur bones – just like the experts. Join us at Deadwood Outlaw Square from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. for these exciting, free events!
|Location:
|Deadwood's Outlaw Square
|Map:
|703 Main St., Deadwood, SD 57732
|Phone:
|605-578-1657
|Email:
|tera@deadwoodhistory.com
|Website:
|https://www.deadwoodhistory.com/events/month/2025-06/
All Dates:
Jun 3, 2025 1:00 pm - 2:00 pm
Jun 10, 2025 1:00 pm - 2:00 pm
Jun 17, 2025 1:00 pm - 2:00 pm
Jun 24, 2025 1:00 pm - 2:00 pm
Free programs on Tuesdays in Outlaw Square starting at 1:00 for families.
