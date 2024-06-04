Share |

Family Fun Tuesdays - Deadwood

Jul 2, 2024

June 4, 11, 18, and 25: Family Fun Tuesdays – Deadwood History, Inc. (DHI) hosts a family friendly event on Tuesday afternoons during the summer at Outlaw Square. On June 4, enjoy a Cowboy Sing-Along with one of the Deadwood Alive reenactors. June 11, Natural History Native Grasses will explore grasses native to the Black Hills and plant grass seeds in a container that children can take home. DHI will feature Hidden in the Midden on June 18. Learn what an archaeologist does and dig through a midden (an old garbage pile) to unearth a variety of artifacts that will help solve puzzling questions. On June 25, Hides, Horns, and Hooves will allow kids to dig into an old trunk that has a variety of hides, horns, and antlers that can be touched and examined. These events take place at Deadwood Outlaw Square following the Shootout; 2:15 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.; these events are free.

 

July 2, 9, 16, 23 & 30: On July 2, enjoy Old West Bingo - Deadwood's spin on traditional Bingo with a western theme and prizes. On July 9, join us for Build a Guzzler and discover the significance of water in our local wildlife habitat and how humans can contribute to conservation efforts. Photos from the Past will be featured on July 16 - join local archive and photography professionals Tia Stenson and Richard Carlson as they demonstrate a photographic process dating back to 1842 by creating images on light-sensitive paper and processed using water. On July 30, we will celebrate Plesiosaur Day! 95 million years ago dinosaurs and marine reptiles ruled the earth. Learn about the one of a kind plesiosaur and then see it yourself at the Adams Museum. These events take place at Deadwood Outlaw Square following the Shootout; 2:15 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.; these events are free.

 

Fee: $Free


Location:   Deadwood's Outlaw Square
Map:   703 Main Street, Deadwood, South Dakota 57732
Phone:   605-578-1657
Email:   Tera@deadwoodhistory.com
Website:   https://www.deadwoodhistory.com

All Dates:
Jun 4, 2024 - Jun 25, 2024 Every Tuesday in June from 2:15 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Jul 2, 2024
Jul 9, 2024
Jul 16, 2024
Jul 23, 2024
Jul 30, 2024

June 4, 11, 18, and 25: Family Fun Tuesdays – Deadwood History, Inc. (DHI) hosts a family friendly event on Tuesday afternoons during the summer at Outlaw Square. On June 4, enjoy a Cowboy Sing-Along with one of the Deadwood Alive reenactors. June 11, Natural History Native Grasses will explore grasses native to the Black Hills and plant grass seeds in a container that children can take home. ...
Deadwood's Outlaw Square
Deadwood's Outlaw Square 57732 703 Main Street, Deadwood, South Dakota 57732

Search All Events By Day

June (2024)
« May
July »
S M T W T F S
            1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30            

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$29

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by Buildable